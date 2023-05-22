Easy Scones with Strawberry Butter


By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into 1 tablespoon pats

½ cup plain yogurt (heaping)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¼ cup sugar for sprinkling on top

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a medium mixing bowl whisk together all the dry ingredients (first 5 ingredients). Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut in the butter until cut into small or pea-sized pieces. Make a well in the center and pour in the yogurt and egg. Mix until just combined well.

Knead dough gently on a lightly-floured surface, then pat into a ½ -inch to 1-inch thick circle. Using a biscuit cutter, cut out scones and place on a baking sheet. Reform leftover dough into a disk and cut out more until all the dough is used. Sprinkle the tops with sugar. Bake for about 12 minutes until golden.

Strawberry Butter

6 large stroberries, stemmed and sliced

1 cup butter (2 sticks, unsalted), soft room temp

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 TB honey

pinch salt

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse strawberries  until well chopped. Add butter, sugar, honey and salt. Pulse until smooth. Chill. Can keep for about a week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

