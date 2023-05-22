Chattanooga man arrested after allegedly raping college student in downtown Nashville

Police say 27-year-old Trevor Casteel was apprehended in Chattanooga for the May 4 aggravated rape and kidnapping of a college student downtown.
Trevor Casteel mug
Trevor Casteel mug(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a suspect connected to the alleged rape of a Kentucky college student in Nashville was arrested in Chattanooga on Monday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Trevor Casteel was apprehended in Chattanooga for the May 4 aggravated rape and kidnapping of a college student downtown. Casteel will soon be extradited back to Nashville, police said.

Casteel and 36-year-old Joseph Farmer, are accused of sexually assaulting the victim. Police said Farmer was arrested on Friday, May 12.

Farmer has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, and credit card fraud, among other drug charges. Casteel had warrants out for his arrest, charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud and theft.

He’s also wanted on three unrelated warrants.

On May 5, investigators responded to MNPD’s Madison precinct to speak with a victim, who reported she had been raped on May 4. She told police she was out with a friend at Honky Tonk Central on Broadway in downtown Nashville when her memory became foggy. She believes she was drugged, according to the report.

The woman told police her next memory was being in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two males who she did not recognize. For the next couple of hours, she said she was repeatedly raped, despite telling the suspects, “no,” “stop” and “get off.” She also recalled going to a bank and the suspects withdrawing money from her bank account.

Investigators would later use bank surveillance footage to help identify the suspects, according to the report. An officer recognized one of the suspects and found a photo with him and Farmer on Facebook. Farmer was identified as one of the men seen on surveillance footage inside the Jeep with the victim, police said.

After the victim was dropped off, the victim’s debit card was used several times, including a $83.22 charge at a Shell gas station and $12 at Waffle House.

