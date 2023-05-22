Bellevue woman searches for her car stolen linked to multiple crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue woman said someone stole her car and is now using it to comment a long list of crimes.

This all started in the Bellevue West Apartments parking lot. Tori Porterfield said someone found her keys, stole her car and started commit crimes, but it didn’t end there.

“I just felt pure adrenaline. I’ve never been in such a situation like that,” Porterfield said.

It’s how Porterfield describes pulling up right next to the car someone stole from her just days ago.

“My friend and I were on our way to get lunch and we saw my car parked and I was like that’s my car,” Porterfield said.

Her 2007 white Honda Civic parked right in front of a Subway less than a mile away from her apartment.

“My first instinctive reaction was to jump out and go towards the car to try and get it back,” Porterfield said.

When she ran toward the car the driver sped off.

Porterfield said she unknowingly dropped her keys in the Bellevue West Apartment parking lot and before she knew it, someone used those keys to steal her Thursday night.

“I called the police, and they were able to send someone out and take a report, but we didn’t hear much after that,” Porterfield said. “I got a call from an officer who said my car was being used in multiple crimes in Kingston springs, they weren’t able to disclose what those crimes were because it was out of their jurisdiction.”

After days of committing crimes throughout Nashville and into Cheatham County, a video at a Subway showed two people grabbing lunch before speeding off in Porterfield’s car.

“They’re just ordering lunch as if they didn’t just commit multiple crimes and steal somebody’s car. We tried to chase them which we were advised not to do by the 911 operator, but we did our best and unfortunately, they did get away,” Porterfield said.

To make matters worse, she says after posting what happened on Facebook, multiple people commented saying they also had their cars stolen over the weekend.

“I feel bad for the victims of those crimes especially because my property was used. I just hope that nobody else gets hurt and that this just ends sooner rather than later,” Porterfield said.

Porterfield is now asking people in the area to keep an eye out for her car, it has a cartoon bumper sticker and flowers in the dashboard.

