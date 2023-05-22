63% of Maury Co. Schools’ third graders failed ELA portion of TCAP, district says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than half of Maury County Schools’ third graders did not pass the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP, according to the school district.

A spokesman with Maury County Public Schools reports 63% of third graders will be retesting for possible retention or needs for tutoring next school year.

The spokesman says the testing window is set for May 22 to June 5, per state guidelines, and their summer program begins on June 5.

Below is a look at the full breakdown of Maury Co. Schools’ TCAP scores:

9.1% Exceeded Expectations

27.4% Meet Expectations

37.5% Approaching Expectations

25.9% Below Expectations

Pathways to 4th Grade: TN Dept. of Edu. (Tennessee Department of Education)

WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek says that the students have the option to retest this week, but their last day of school is Monday, May 22.

The state tells @WSMV they will release all their data today. — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) May 22, 2023

The Tennessee Department of Education also said that it will be releasing all of the TCAP data on Monday.

For parents and students in Maury County, scores were released to school administrators on Friday. The school estimated that around 40% of third graders did not pass the test, according to an MCS spokesperson. Parents will be notified if their child needs to retake the exam after administrators look through the numbers.

