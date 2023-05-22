$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Nashville, Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee lottery players are feeling lucky this May after winning some serious cash from playing the Powerball.

The Tennessee Lottery reports two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Nashville and Clarksville over the weekend. The two tickets were able to match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket in Nashville was purchased at a Publix on Lebanon Pike, while the Clarksville ticket was sold at a Kroger on Madison Street.

The lottery says no additional information is available until the prizes have been claimed.

