$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Nashville, Clarksville

The two tickets were able to match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee lottery players are feeling lucky this May after winning some serious cash from playing the Powerball.

The Tennessee Lottery reports two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Nashville and Clarksville over the weekend. The two tickets were able to match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket in Nashville was purchased at a Publix on Lebanon Pike, while the Clarksville ticket was sold at a Kroger on Madison Street.

The lottery says no additional information is available until the prizes have been claimed.

