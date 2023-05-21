Report names the best spot to camp in Tennessee

An RV park in Dandridge took third place in a list curated by The Dyrt.
Roasting marshmallows (generic)
Roasting marshmallows (generic)(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As summer approaches, you may be contemplating camping as an option for your upcoming vacation.

If you’re also wondering where the best spots to camp are, an online camping site’s report may be able to help.

In a report by The Dyrt, a platform designed to allow visitors to discover and book campgrounds, ten spots were ranked as some of the best to camp in the southeast. Among those ten is an RV park in Tennessee.

Located in Dandridge, the Anchor Down RV Resort secured the third spot among the ten. The resort, located on the shores of Douglas Lake, offers amenities and facilities such as a pool, hot tub and a clubhouse, according to the report.

The Great Smoky Mountains are visible from the park, and the report said the location is a peaceful setting for nature lovers.

Prices to reserve a spot on the resort’s grounds range from $49 to $139, according to the report. There are 170 sites available, and pets and fires are allowed on the grounds.

Taking the number one spot for the best place to camp in the southeast was Cherokee Rock Village in Alabama. Grayton Beach State Park in Florida took spot number two.

Visit The Dyrt’s website for a full list of rankings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a...
Driver dies after hitting bus carrying 34 passengers
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.
1 arrested after road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate most of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy for Monday, Otherwise Warm & Sunny
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations
Sunday morning News Update