First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry all week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we head into next week, 80ºs and sunshine take over. There’s also no rain to speak of all week long.

Today will be warmer than yesterday, but still slightly “cooler” than average. Temperature will top out in the upper 70s. We are usually in the low 80s this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be a cloudy day. A stray shower is possible as clouds build in, but most all of the Midstate won’t see a drop of a rain all day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm to the low 80s for highs and around 60º overnight.

Tuesday through the weekend look sunny and dry. Every single day will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s for highs. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

No rain chance all week long, so any outdoor plans should be good to go.

