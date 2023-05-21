First Alert Forecast: Cloudy for Monday, Otherwise Warm & Sunny

After a cloudy start to the week on Monday, get ready for sunshine and highs in the 80s
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate most of the week.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate most of the week.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cloudy start to the week on Monday, get ready for sunshine and highs in the 80s!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Clouds increase overnight and will stick around into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s as we start the day, then afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A stray shower is possible during the day, but most all of the Midstate stays dry. A better chance of showers comes in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday through the weekend look mostly sunny and dry. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s for highs. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This will be a great week for outdoor plans with dry conditions forecasted! With sunny skies beyond Monday, you may notice some haze in the sky. That is from Canadian wildfires, but most of the smoke should stay above our heads.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a...
Driver dies after hitting bus carrying 34 passengers
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.
1 arrested after road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages

Latest News

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations
Sunday morning News Update
wsmv driver hits bus
Driver dies after hitting bus