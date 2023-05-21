First Alert Forecast: Cloudy for Monday, Otherwise Warm & Sunny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cloudy start to the week on Monday, get ready for sunshine and highs in the 80s!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Clouds increase overnight and will stick around into Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s as we start the day, then afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A stray shower is possible during the day, but most all of the Midstate stays dry. A better chance of showers comes in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday through the weekend look mostly sunny and dry. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s for highs. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This will be a great week for outdoor plans with dry conditions forecasted! With sunny skies beyond Monday, you may notice some haze in the sky. That is from Canadian wildfires, but most of the smoke should stay above our heads.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.