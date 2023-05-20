TBI: Woman arrested in connection to house fire in Perry County

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.
house fire (generic)
house fire (generic)(Source: WIFR)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested in connection to a residential fire back in April, according to TBI.

On April 4, TBI worked alongside the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Lobelville Fire Department and Linden Fire Department to investigate a fire at a home located on King Branch Road in Linden. Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.

Kimmey Sue Wilson, 44, was later identified by investigators as the person responsible for starting the fire. Wilson was arrested and charged with arson on Friday and remains in custody on a $40,000 bond.

