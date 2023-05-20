Pulaski to host second annual Speedvette Vette Fest

The event will be held at 808 N. First St. beginning at 10 a.m.
The second annual Speedvette Vette Fest will be held Saturday in Pulaski.
The second annual Speedvette Vette Fest will be held Saturday in Pulaski.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you drive down First Street on Saturday you’re going to see a lot of corvettes.

The second annual Speedvette Vette Fest will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at 808 N. First St. There will be corvettes, hot rods and Harley Davidsons lined along the street.

The event began last year and organizers said they are excited for a big turn out this year.

“We’ve been really getting the word out to a lot of car clubs and different events,” Speedvette co-owner Tracy Monchilob said. “We’re hoping that it’ll be a big event this year.”

It’s not just corvettes. They will also have bands and awards. All the donations and proceeds from the event will go to Hero Hunt, a non-profit to help disabled veterans and first responders.

