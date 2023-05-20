Over half of Dickson Co. third graders don’t pass ELA portion of TCAP

A Dickson County Schools spokesperson said around 55% of students did not pass.
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than half of the third graders at Dickson County Schools did not pass the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP, according to officials.

Officials with Dickson County Schools said elementary principals have documents they are prepared to send home on Monday regarding retakes and appeals.

While some counties are releasing score information, others are waiting until next week to send out the results.

Officials with Cheatham County Schools said they will notify their third-grade families on Monday if their child qualifies for the ELA retake test. They added that the retake test will be given on Tuesday.

Officials with Williamson County Schools released a letter to parents saying they will receive an email generated in Skyward by noon on Monday, May 22 with details about how to access their child’s ELA score. In addition to the score results, the email - which will be sent by noreply@wcs.edu - will also have information about when to retest or interventions or anything that would be appropriate or necessary prior to the fourth grade.

As more scores come in, WSMV4 will keep you updated.

