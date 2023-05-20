One injured in shooting at Dairy Queen in Antioch

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Pike restaurant.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Dairy Queen located at 2819 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Dairy Queen located at 2819 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at an Antioch fast food restaurant on Friday evening.

Police were called to the Dairy Queen, 2819 Murfreesboro Pike, around 5:30 p.m. and a person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

