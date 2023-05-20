Oil shop employee exposes himself to customer, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said when a woman got her oil changed in Old Hickory, she was sexually assaulted by the employee helping her. MNPD arrested the man Thursday for sexual battery and indecent exposure. WSMV 4 went to the shop Friday to see how this could have happened.

“STAY IN YOUR CAR” is the advertising that draws customers to Take 5 Oil Change on Old Hickory.

“It is definitely great when you have a toddler and don’t feel like getting out of the car and waiting,” customer Kristen Kosinski said.

Kosinski got her oil changed Friday in the company’s promise of just 10 minutes.

“It is really good service and convenient, which is nice,” Kosinski said.

Back in September, another woman had a completely different experience when a worker allegedly exposed himself. MNPD said he then touched her inappropriately when he reached in the car to hand her the receipt.

“It is just sad really,” Kosinski said. “I mean, you are not safe no matter what.”

Metro Police arrested 30-year-old Henry Rankins Thursday after responding to an unrelated call he was at. Three outstanding warrants came back on him. Two were for the incident at work in September that police said was caught on surveillance. The third was for an aggravated assault charge.

“I am sure a lot of people are scared to go, and it kind of gives them a bad name too,” Kosinski said.

WSMV 4 spoke with Take 5 Oil Change area manager JC Tovar by phone Friday who told us Take 5 Oil Change is a second-chance company when it comes to people with prior arrests.

“There are people out there who don’t and we understand that, but we try to run a background check in the sense of what makes sense, and what is going to be safe for us in the public,” Tovar said.

Tovar said Rankins was fired immediately after the incident on September 15. He was hired on August 1.

Now, customers said they will think twice.

“You always have to be kind of alert and ready for these things which is terrible,” Kosinski said. “Being prepared and aware of your surroundings is very important.”

MNPD said the reason it took them more than eight months to track Rankins down is because he ran from the scene, and they were not sure where he lived. The company said they provided all requested information to law enforcement.

