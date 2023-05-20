Knoxville cheer coach arrested on charges of child sex crimes

A former UT cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal has now been arrested.
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of...
Dominck Waters Frizzell the man at the center of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of cheer athletes has now been arrested.(KCSO)
By David Sikes
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dominck Waters Frizzell, the man that is part of a federal lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of cheer athletes, has now been arrested by officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, court records show.

22-year-old Frizzell is currently listed as a Knox County Jail inmate on four counts of sex crimes. The court records show that Frizzell is charged with Solicitation Of A Minor, Sexual Activity Involving A Minor, Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor, and Statutory Rape. Frizzell is currently being held on a $100,000 bond in the Knox County Jail.

Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit in September of last year. Attorneys filed the federal lawsuit in Memphis, bringing to light multiple survivors and naming alleged abusers, including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics and athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell, a cheerleader at the University of Tennessee, representatives said.

The suit alleges inappropriate behavior, such as the sending of messages and pictures to minor athletes, that happened in Premier’s gym until September of 2022. Specifically, the suit states Frizzell was allowed to “emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse Defendant Premier’s young athletes, all while under the control and putative authority of Defendants Varsity Brands, LLC.” In doing so, the attorneys allege that Premier Athletics and Varsity failed to create a safe environment for their athletes.

Frizzell was suspended from the UT cheer program on Sept. 16, 2022, and dismissed on Sept. 27, 2022.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials had confirmed there was an ongoing investigation into Frizzell in September 2022, but couldn’t provide further details.

Frizzell’s attorney, Don Bosch, said in September they are denying all of the allegations that have been brought against Frizzell.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.
1 arrested after road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
Chase Stafford
Body found at Cheatham Dam identified as missing woman
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.
Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store

Latest News

wsmv one person shot
Shooting outside of Dairy Queen on Murfreesboro Pike
wsmv tractor-trailer fire
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-24
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a...
Driver dies after hitting bus carrying 34 passengers
house fire (generic)
TBI: Woman arrested in connection to house fire in Perry County