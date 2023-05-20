Governor appoints new District Attorney General for Williamson Co.

Deputy District Attorney General Stacey Edmondson replaces Kim Helper, who died in March.
Williamson County Judicial Center, Franklin, Tennessee
Williamson County Judicial Center, Franklin, Tennessee(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Stacey Edmondson has been appointed as the new District Attorney General for Williamson County, Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday.

Edmondson’s appointment is effective immediately after the death of Kim Helper in March.

“Stacey is a dedicated public servant and highly-qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience she will continue to bring to the 21st Judicial District,” Lee said in a news release. “I am confident she will lead with integrity, and I appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”

Edmondson has served the 21st Judicial District, which is now only Williamson County, for nearly two decades. She most recently was Deputy District Attorney General, a role she held for 12 years. Edmondson earned her bachelor’s degree at Belmont University and her J.D. at Loyola University School of Law.

Edmondson will serve until a general election is held in August 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

