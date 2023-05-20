First Alert Forecast: Drier and warmer next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a rainy start this morning and cooler than average temperatures, much warmer air will take over Sunday into next week.

THIS WEEKEND

We will see some off and on rain showers this morning, some showers could produce a few heavy downpours. A little thunder and lightning could be expected for some areas, but no severe weather is expected. Rain should push out by this afternoon, leaving behind clearer skies for this evening. Highs today will be much cooler-- only topping out in the low 70s.

Sunday looks fantastic! Plenty of sunshine to go around and highs right around 80º.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer than average temperatures will filter in next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day.

Warm afternoon highs in Nashville next week (none)

Monday looks to be pretty overcast. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.

Sunny skies will take over Tuesday and beyond. Each day, Tuesday through Friday, features plenty of sun with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

