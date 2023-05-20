First Alert Forecast: A Beautiful Sunday With a Warm Up Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunny skies and warmer air take over Sunday

SUNDAY

Sunday will be a great day for outdoor plans. Mostly sunny skies, highs near 80, and low humidity will make for ideal conditions outdoors.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer than average temperatures return next week. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s each day.

Monday will be a mostly cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will take over Tuesday and beyond. Each day, Tuesday through Saturday, features generally dry conditions with highs in the low to middle 80s. Lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

