Emergency opioid kits given to local music venues, bars to help patrons experiencing overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gibson Gives will be providing opioid overdose emergency kits to local music venues and some bars in Downtown Nashville.

“It’s a simple nasal spray that will attack the neurons in the brain that are telling you to stop breathing and re-engage you to breathe again,” said Dendy Jarrett, the Executive Director of Gibson Gives.

When you open what’s called a “One box” kit, there’s a training video in English and in Spanish to show how to help someone who’s overdosing.

Dendy Jarrett is the executive director of Gibson Gives, a non-profit focused on music education and wellness. Jarrett explains how the number of overdoses concerned encouraged them to develop a program called “T.E.M.P.O” which stands for “Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose.”

“For the last two years, over a hundred thousand people have died from overdose in the United States. Over 700 in Davidson county alone. The last two years running,” said Jarrett.

The organization focuses on wellness including providing a life-saving tool in spaces where overdoses could potentially happen.

“We made 72 of these available to downtown event venues, and that has now extended out beyond Nashville. We’ve got them in Franklin. We were reached out by the city of Milwaukee. We’re going to Seattle, and we have some going to Ashville, and Austin, Texas so we’re branching the program out,” said Jarrett.

“This is the new AED,” said Leavitt.

David Leavitt provides his security guards with these kits. He explains how having this nearby is so critical.

“Well with downtown crowds and downtown traffic that can take several minutes and sometimes it can be too late by the time the paramedics arrive and people end up going to the hospital in a very critical condition,” explained Leavitt.

Jarrett says with so much product laced with fentanyl. It takes multiple Narcan hits to bring somebody back around.

“So, Kloxxoado is preferred because a) it only takes one hit and b) it means half the product a county has to invest in,” said Jarrett.

He says the overall goal is to have these available to help save lives.

These kits are free and the venues and businesses who have the kits can replenish the product by going to tempomission.org to receive more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.