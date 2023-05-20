Driver dies after hitting bus carrying 34 passengers

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated based on new information from the Tennesee Highway Patrol. THP previously reported the bus struck the 18-year-old driver’s car.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after hitting a bus while merging onto Interstate 24 West this week, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

An 18-year-old driver of a 2010 Toyota XSD was getting on the interstate at the same time as a bus at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The 18-year-old struck the bus and ran off the right side of the road, according to a THP preliminary report.

THP reported that the 18-year-old driver died as a result of the crash.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers at the time of the crash, and only one was transported with minor injuries.

