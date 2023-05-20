Driver dies after being struck by bus carrying 34 passengers

The bus struck the 18-year-old’s car and ran off the side of the road, according to a preliminary report.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a sedan on Friday night on Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by a bus while merging onto Interstate 24 West this week.

Kareem Ghobrial, 18, was getting on the interstate at the same time as a bus at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The bus struck Ghobrial’s car and ran off the right side of the road, according to a THP preliminary report.

THP reported that Ghobrial died as a result of the crash.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers at the time of the crash, and only one was transported with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

