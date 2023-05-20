Court filing: Metro Police won’t object to redacted version of shooter’s writings to be released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police will not object to releasing a redacted version of The Covenant School shooter’s writings, according to court documents filed this week.

In a court filing, Assistant Police Chief Mike Hagar said he does not believe releasing a redacted version of the writings of Audrey Hale will hamper the investigation.

“I have reviewed the writings submitted to the Court on May 12 for in camera review and the proposed redactions,” Hagar said in a declaration filed on Wednesday. “Balancing the on-going investigation, with the pending litigation, I do not believe that releasing the redacted version of the writings will impede the investigation. Therefore, the MNPD does not object to the release of the redacted records, if having heard from all interested parties and the Covenant parents, if this Court should so direct.”

Metro Police Lt. Brent Gibson, the lead investigator on the case, said in a declaration that police have been following their standard protocol in the investigation.

He said even though the shooter died, that doesn’t mean the criminal case automatically closes and it often takes more than a year for them to wrap up investigations like this.

Covenant School parents filed a motion on Wednesday and will ask Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles to permanently block the release of the shooter’s writings to the public. Myles will decide if she will allow them to become a named party in the case during a status hearing on Monday.

This group of parents, including parents of the three children killed, filed a motion saying they have a right to be heard because if the writings go public, they will suffer continued trauma and harm.

The two groups suing to get the writings released, the Tennessee Firearms Association and National Police Association, along with Metro’s lawyers are scheduled to meet with the judge on Monday.

Those lawyers said they plan to release part of the writings but need time to make redactions.

