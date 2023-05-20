1 arrested after road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was injured after shots were fired.
One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford County.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after a reported road rage on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Friday evening, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on I-24 and the suspect shot at another car. The incident continued onto Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna before ending at the Dunkin Donut located at 561 Sam Ridley Parkway W.

Deputies said no one was injured.

