1 arrested after road rage incident on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after a reported road rage on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Friday evening, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on I-24 and the suspect shot at another car. The incident continued onto Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna before ending at the Dunkin Donut located at 561 Sam Ridley Parkway W.

Deputies said no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.