Young stroke survivor encourages others to learn the warning signs

Pregnant women are three times more likely to have a stroke compared to other women their age, according to medical experts.
Megan Brasher and her family.
Megan Brasher and her family.(Submitted)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At 29-years-old, Megan Brasher had a stroke. Brasher said she did not expect the onset of symptoms since she was young and healthy.

“As I was walking out the door and grabbed my water bottle and car keys, that’s when I had my stroke,” Brasher said, adding several symptoms hit her all at once. “I was very dizzy. I couldn’t really walk; I couldn’t see. Everything was very blurry, and I called my husband. This was six in the morning. So, I called my husband who was upstairs asleep. I told him something was massively wrong. ‘Please come downstairs.’”

Within minutes, Brasher said she was at the hospital getting blood clot busting medicine.

“I was pretty much, thankfully, back to normal that evening. I think the speed at which I recognized something was wrong and got help really was instrumental in my recovery,” Brasher said.

It’s been about 7 years since Brasher had a stroke. She’s now a mom to a 2-year-old and she is and pregnant again. Brasher does have to take extra medical precautions with her medical history.

In fact, pregnant women are three times more likely to have a stroke compared to other women their age. Brasher wants all moms to take their health seriously and to know the signs of a stroke.

“It’s just human nature as a mom to put other people’s needs before ourselves. It’s just really important to understand. Empower yourself with knowledge,” Brasher said. “Advocate for yourself. When you go to the doctor, if anything feels wrong, don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

Dr. John Witt, a Neurologist for TriStar Health, said on average, one in 3,000 pregnant women will have a stroke.

“The key symptoms that we tell people to look for, for warning signs and early symptoms of stroke, can be expressed with the acronym ‘FAST,’” Witt said. “‘F’ stands for facial droop, where one side of the face droops. ‘A’ is for ‘arm.’ It’s an arm drift, or weakness. So, if a person holds their arms out in front of them like this, one side may drift down or even be completely paralyzed. ‘S’ stands for ‘speech,’ so it’s any disturbance in speech, slurred speech, or difficulty getting words out. ‘T’ is for ‘time.’”

If you experience those symptoms, Witt says it’s important to call 911 and get help right away.

He also encourages pregnant women suffering with migraines to get checked out by a doctor because this could be an early warning sign of stroke.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stand outside a home after a standoff that left a Giles...
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says

Latest News

Nashville's weather looks much nicer on Sunday than Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Rain late tonight, continuing into the start of the weekend
One person killed in Robertson County crash
A police car.
4 middle school students received medical attention after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at school
wsmv suspected DUI crash
Police say man struck deputy's vehicle