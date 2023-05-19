Traffic Alert: I-24 West closed due to tractor-trailer fire at Maxey Rd. Exit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reports I-24 West is closed at the Robertson/Montgomery County line due to a tractor-trailer fire.

THP reports the Tennessee Department of Transportation is on the scene at the Maxey Road Exit helping law enforcement reopen the road.

Officials are asking motorists to use the 41A exit as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

