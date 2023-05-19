TBI: Man charged following armed standoff in Giles County

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Giles County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday morning, 64-year-old William Robins Jr. barricaded himself inside a home on Fairview Road, TBI said in a release. After several failed attempts to convince Robins to surrender, four deputies entered the home through an unlocked back door.

TBI said Robins fired at deputies upon their entry, striking one deputy in his tactical vest. Gunfire was returned by deputies but Robins was not shot.

Robins later surrendered to authorities and was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder and remains in custody without bond.

The deputy who was struck was transported to a hospital in Pulaski for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

