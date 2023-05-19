Shelbyville man arrested after woman’s body found in Bedford Co.

Beddingfield was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide on Thursday.
Shelbyville man arrested after woman's body found in Bedford Co.
Shelbyville man arrested after woman’s body found in Bedford Co.(Shelbyville Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Shelbyville man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in Bedford County on Thursday, according to the Shelbyville Police Department (SPD).

Police say 46-year-old James Michael Beddingfield was arrested after a suspicious death investigation by SPD and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the discovery of Julie Smotherman’s body.

Smotherman’s body was found in Bedford Co., police said.

Beddingfield was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide on Thursday. He is currently being held at Bedford County Corrections.

“The Shelbyville Police Department would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bedford County Sheriff’s Department, and Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in this investigation,” SPD said.

On May 18, 2023, the Shelbyville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the...

Posted by Shelbyville Police Department on Friday, May 19, 2023

