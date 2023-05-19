School-based therapists seeing increase in need for counseling after school shooting, threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some parents and their kids are feeling even more anxiety after the recent Covenant School shooting and threats made to other schools in Middle Tennessee.

“With our middle school and high school students they’re just asking why? How? Will I be safe? Am I going to be safe at school?,” said Beth Hail.

Beth Hail is the Regional Vice President for Centerstone, a local non-profit, that provides mental healthcare services.

Centerstone has 125 school-based therapists throughout the state. She explains how recent school incidents have played a role in why

They’ve seen at least a 10% increase in the number of parents and students seeking services over the last year.

“Asking questions. Am I going to see my family at the end of the day? And depending on their age, it’s really hard to help them understand. How do you answer that question for them?” said Hail.

Many questions Hail saying parents don’t know how to truly answer.

“I would say that we’ve probably seen the biggest increase in our middle school and high school ages,” said Hail.

The concerns surrounding gun violence and school safety is why a local mom WSMV4 recently talked to decided to homeschool her kids.

“Of course, it was right after the shooting, my oldest started getting anxious and was texting me while she was in class, and it just got too hard for her to be there,” said Maggie Wilson, a local mother.

Despite their child’s age, Hail said parents should pay attention to any recent changes in behavior.

“So oftentimes it starts with things like not wanting to go to school, failing in subjects that maybe they used to do better in, not wanting to participate in extracurricular activities and so parents start to see some of that,” said Hail.

Hail also mentioned how it’s also been hard for therapists in schools because they are dealing with these conversations which are heavy burdens for them as well.

For resources for mental healthcare services, click here.

