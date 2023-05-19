PHOTOS: Dickson deputy vehicle smashed by alleged drunk driver

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMSV) - An alleged drunk driver was airlifted to a local hospital Friday morning after hitting a Dickson County deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickson County deputies were on Interstate 40 westbound assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a separate crash when the driver slammed into the patrol vehicle, according to a media release. The patrol vehicle was unoccupied, and no Dickson County deputies were hurt.

Autoplay Caption

The driver who crashed into the patrol vehicle suffered serious injuries, deputies said. THP is in charge of investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.