Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several young Nashville students were photographed outside an adult toy store, allegedly waiting for the school bus to arrive.

The school, Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary, is located across the street from Jenna’s Adult Toy Box on Dickerson Pike. According to Rocketship Public Schools’ bus route, a stop for students to be picked up and dropped off is located down the street from the store.

Though the bus stop is not located directly in front of the store, students and parents have chosen to stand in the store’s parking lot over time, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted.

Braisted said the bus driver had been instructed to remind parents and students of the official pick-up and drop-off location and to tell them to stop only there going forward.

