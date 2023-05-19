Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store

One of Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary’s bus stops is located down the street from Jenna’s Adult Toy Box.
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.(John von Colln)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several young Nashville students were photographed outside an adult toy store, allegedly waiting for the school bus to arrive.

The school, Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary, is located across the street from Jenna’s Adult Toy Box on Dickerson Pike. According to Rocketship Public Schools’ bus route, a stop for students to be picked up and dropped off is located down the street from the store.

Though the bus stop is not located directly in front of the store, students and parents have chosen to stand in the store’s parking lot over time, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted.

Braisted said the bus driver had been instructed to remind parents and students of the official pick-up and drop-off location and to tell them to stop only there going forward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stand outside a home after a standoff that left a Giles...
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says
Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates

Latest News

An alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of this unoccupied Dickson County Sheriff's...
PHOTOS: Dickson deputy vehicle smashed by alleged drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of this unoccupied Dickson County Sheriff's...
Dickson County patrol vehicle hit by alleged drunk driver
wsmv mayor
Nashville mayoral candidates released
Friday morning News Update