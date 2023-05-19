Man fires shots at car with 5-year-old inside, police say

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say the man who shot at a vehicle with several occupants inside, including a 5-year-old child, could be connected to a slew of related incidents over the last several weeks, according to an arrest report.

On May 2, three victims were pulling out of an apartment complex on 606 N Dupont Avenue when a driver in a Ford Mustang began following them closely. The arrest report said the driver of the Mustang then fired two shots toward the victims’ vehicle before taking off down Sealy Drive.

One of the shots reportedly went through the back of the vehicle’s windshield. A 5-year-old was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Police said several aggravated assault-related incidents were reported near Dupont Avenue over the last few weeks. The vehicle was described by witnesses of several events as a silver Ford Mustang, which came back to a 64-year-old man who did not fit the suspect description.

However, police said the vehicle owner’s possible son, 27-year-old Trent Johnson, was a description match.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being identified by the victim of the May 2 shooting. He remains in custody on a $79,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.