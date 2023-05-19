Man fires shots at car with 5-year-old inside, police say

The accused shooter could be connected to other recent cases, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police say the man who shot at a vehicle with several occupants inside, including a 5-year-old child, could be connected to a slew of related incidents over the last several weeks, according to an arrest report.

On May 2, three victims were pulling out of an apartment complex on 606 N Dupont Avenue when a driver in a Ford Mustang began following them closely. The arrest report said the driver of the Mustang then fired two shots toward the victims’ vehicle before taking off down Sealy Drive.

One of the shots reportedly went through the back of the vehicle’s windshield. A 5-year-old was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Police said several aggravated assault-related incidents were reported near Dupont Avenue over the last few weeks. The vehicle was described by witnesses of several events as a silver Ford Mustang, which came back to a 64-year-old man who did not fit the suspect description.

However, police said the vehicle owner’s possible son, 27-year-old Trent Johnson, was a description match.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being identified by the victim of the May 2 shooting. He remains in custody on a $79,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stand outside a home after a standoff that left a Giles...
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says
Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates

Latest News

1 dead after I-24 crash in Robertson County
A woman was assaulted Thursday while getting her oil changed in Nashville, police said.
Nashville mechanic sexually assaults customer after exposing himself, police say
Nashville Mayor Candidates
Who is running for Nashville Mayor in 2023?
Bike lane 'not a factor in Brentwood crash