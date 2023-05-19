Man accused of Mother’s Day assault in Nashville turns himself in

Jefferey Paine, 47, of Springfield, was charged with assault following the May 14 incident at 600 Broadway.
Suspect, Jefferey Paine, 47, turns himself in after assaulting Nashville mom on Mother's Day
Suspect, Jefferey Paine, 47, turns himself in after assaulting Nashville mom on Mother's Day(Metro Police)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of assaulting a Nashville mom on Mother’s Day in Downtown Nashville turned himself into Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday.

Jefferey Paine, 47, of Springfield, was charged with assault following the May 14 incident at 600 Broadway.

Police said the assault took place at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children. The man was making a left-hand turn into the garage in a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium with a Clemson Tigers front plate when he nearly struck the victim’s two daughters.

Metro Police: Nashville Woman Assaulted on Mother's Day

When the victim confronted Paine, he rolled down his driver’s side window, grabbed her by the hair and yanked her head into the vehicle, surveillance footage shared by police shows.

Payne eventually let go and continued into the parking garage.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stand outside a home after a standoff that left a Giles...
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says

Latest News

An alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of this unoccupied Dickson County Sheriff's...
PHOTOS: Dickson deputy vehicle smashed by alleged drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of this unoccupied Dickson County Sheriff's...
Dickson County patrol vehicle hit by alleged drunk driver
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.
Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store
wsmv mayor
Nashville mayoral candidates released