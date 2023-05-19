Man accused of Mother’s Day assault in Nashville turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of assaulting a Nashville mom on Mother’s Day in Downtown Nashville turned himself into Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday.

Jefferey Paine, 47, of Springfield, was charged with assault following the May 14 incident at 600 Broadway.

Police said the assault took place at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children. The man was making a left-hand turn into the garage in a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium with a Clemson Tigers front plate when he nearly struck the victim’s two daughters.

When the victim confronted Paine, he rolled down his driver’s side window, grabbed her by the hair and yanked her head into the vehicle, surveillance footage shared by police shows.

Payne eventually let go and continued into the parking garage.

