‘I don’t know what I would do without her’: Springfield girl returns to school after nearly dying

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday was an emotional day at Springfield High as a girl who almost drowned in a creek earlier this year returned to school.

Cheyanne Walters had to be pulled out of the water by people using a dog leash and spent months in critical condition at the hospital. This was the first time she got to see her friends and teachers since the accident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She had no heartbeat’: Medic, Good Samaritans help save teens from drowning near dam

Cheyanne is still in a wheelchair and has trouble talking as she continues to recover. Her best friend, Sienna Legon, met them in the front office and helped push her through the halls she used to walk.

“I’ve been through a lot, and having her with me has just been great,” Legon said. “I don’t know what I would do without her, so I am glad that she is safe.”

People lined up for their turn to see Cheyanne as her family made their way around the school. Many teachers and friends started to cry as they gave her a hug for the first time in months. Some people even showed Cheyanne photos of them together from before the accident.

Cheyanne’s mom, Emma Kramp, said it was a happy day full of emotions. She said it was bittersweet walking back in the building at what would have been the end of her junior year.

Robertson Co. drowning victim off ventilator after nearly dying

“Every day is a milestone,” Kramp said about the recovery process. “Getting dressed is a milestone for her. Walking across the living room floor is a milestone. Standing up and giving her teachers hugs, it’s a big milestone.”

The school community has supported their family through this difficult time. JROTC teacher Dale Lightfoot had Cheyanne’s class start making cards and videos to help support her right after the accident.

“We can’t do anything about what has already happened, but how can we help her and how can we help the family?” Lightfoot said. “Might not be back at full function yet, but she is making such big progress since I have seen her the last time.”

It could be a year or more until Cheyanne is back to normal, Kramp said. She is dealing with several memory issues in addition to the physical injuries she got from being pulled underwater at the dam, but they are committed to getting her back to school and surrounded by her friends.

“I know she has a lot going on and she misses being here,” Legon said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.