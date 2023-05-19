First Alert Forecast: Rain for part of the weekend

Showers for part of the weekend, but not a complete washout
Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro has an update on this week's forecast.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine this Friday and an isolated rain shower to pop up in a couple of places this afternoon. Most of the area is going to stay dry with tempeatures in the mid to upper 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

More widepsread showers and storms will move in overnight tonight and linger through the first half of our Saturday. The good news is that no severe weather threat is expected, but any thunderstorm could still bring some heavy rainfall along with it.

Rain will gradually move out of our area through the afternoon with highs staying in the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be completely dry with more sunshine and highs back near 80 for the day.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK

Monday is going to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 80s in the afternoon and you’ll probably not a slight increase in the humidity as well.

Highs on Tuesday push back into the mid 80s with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

We’ll slap the repeat button on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s and just a few fair-weather clouds in the afternoon.

Much of the same expected on Thursday, though some spots may even make a run into the upper 80s for the day.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stand outside a home after a standoff that left a Giles...
Standoff over after Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says
Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates

Latest News

El Nino could predict a cooler and wetter summer
After today's thundershowers, more rain will build into the area late on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to the weekend
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
After today's thundershowers, more rain will build into the area late on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Spotty thundershowers this afternoon