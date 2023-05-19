First Alert Forecast: Rain for part of the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine this Friday and an isolated rain shower to pop up in a couple of places this afternoon. Most of the area is going to stay dry with tempeatures in the mid to upper 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

More widepsread showers and storms will move in overnight tonight and linger through the first half of our Saturday. The good news is that no severe weather threat is expected, but any thunderstorm could still bring some heavy rainfall along with it.

Rain will gradually move out of our area through the afternoon with highs staying in the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be completely dry with more sunshine and highs back near 80 for the day.

Weekend Outlook (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK

Monday is going to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 80s in the afternoon and you’ll probably not a slight increase in the humidity as well.

Highs on Tuesday push back into the mid 80s with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

We’ll slap the repeat button on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 80s and just a few fair-weather clouds in the afternoon.

Much of the same expected on Thursday, though some spots may even make a run into the upper 80s for the day.

