First Alert Forecast: Rain late tonight, continuing into the start of the weekend

Sunday’s weather looks beautiful for outdoor fun.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a mostly cloudy Friday, rain will move in late tonight. Showers will linger into early Saturday, too.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Clouds will linger for most this afternoon. There will be quite a bit more sunshine on the Cumberland Plateau though. Some sunny breaks will develop where clouds are now, late this afternoon. There’s the outside chance for a shower or two, but that chance is just 20%.

This evening, while there could be an isolated shower or two, most of the area will remain dry & mild. Weather for the Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert looks largely dry, too.

After midnight, rain and some thunderstorms will move in from the west. There could be brief, heavy downpours. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Rain will continue through much of Saturday morning, becoming less widespread in coverage by late morning.

Early Saturday afternoon, most of the rain will be east of Nashville. It’ll remain relatively cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. A few sunny breaks will be possible before sunset.

Nashville's weather looks much nicer on Sunday than Saturday.
SUNDAY & BEYOND:

Sunshine and lower humidity returns on Sunday. We’ll have a light northeasterly wind.

More pleasant weather is in store for next week, with temperatures and humidity gradually rebounding by Friday.

The rain chance next week is 10% for pop-up showers and thundershowers, so much of the area will remain dry.

