First Alert Forecast: Rain for the first half of the weekend

Rain showers will develop tonight and linger into Saturday.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain and a few isolated thunderstorms move in late tonight. Showers will linger into early Saturday, too.

Nashville's weather looks much nicer on Sunday than Saturday.
THROUGH TOMORROW:

This evening, while there could be an isolated shower or two, most of the area will remain dry & mild. Weather for the Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert looks largely dry, too.

After midnight, rain and some thunderstorms will move in from the west. There could be brief, heavy downpours. Severe weather is not anticipated. The low will be in the mid 60s.

Rain will continue through much of Saturday morning, becoming less widespread in coverage by late morning.

Early Saturday afternoon, most of the rain will be east of Nashville. It will remain relatively cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. A few sunny breaks will be possible before sunset.

SUPER SUNDAY:

Sunshine and lower humidity returns on Sunday. We’ll have a light northeasterly wind. The high will be in the upper 70s.

NICE NEXT WEEK:

More pleasant weather is in store for next week, with temperatures and humidity gradually rebounding by Friday. Highs will range from the low 80s the beginning of he week to the upper 80s by Friday.

The rain chance next week is 10% for pop-up showers and thundershowers, so much of the area will remain dry.

