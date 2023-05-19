Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A police car.
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Metro animal shelter waives adoption fees until May 31
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
Average person in Nashville has $43K in debt