Body found at Cheatham Dam identified as missing woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body recovered from the Cumberland River below the Cheatham Dam has been identified as 25-year-old missing woman Chase Stafford, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said her remains were trapped under debris that had accumulated in front of the dam.

After opening the flood gates during a routine cleaning of the debris, Stafford’s body was able to rise to the surface, the sheriff’s office said. The Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm her identity on Friday.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time and are pending further exam results, CCSO said.

“The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is still considering this to be an active investigation and now have shifted our focus to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death,” CCSO said.

If you have any information or were in contact with Stafford between Monday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 11, you’re asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 615-792-2021 Detective David Diaz or Lt. Ken Miller or 615-792-2098 Cheatham County Dispatch.

“We also wish to thank the public for the assistance that we have received through the course of the search for Chase. This information has been very helpful and very much appreciated,” CCSO said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.