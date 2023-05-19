1 dead after I-24 crash in Robertson County
Motorists should expect delays as THP completes its investigation.
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County.
The single-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 18 was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. One person, who has not yet been identified pending next-of-kin notification, died in the crash, THP said.
There will be some traffic congestion while THP completes its investigation.
