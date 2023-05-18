Vigil held to honor life of East Nashville woman killed during drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than three dozen people including family members and friends attended Letha Hayes vigil on South Seventh Street Wednesday.

A host of balloons and messages covered the front porch as people stood around holding candles and sharing fond memories.

“She didn’t have to go like this,” said Karla Burns.

Burns, Hayes’ older sister, is still coming to grips with her death. Hayes was struck by gunfire in the head early Saturday morning as a dark-colored vehicle drove by her complex, according to Metro Police.

“She was just minding her own business trying to bring her birthday in and got taken out for her birthday sunrise to sunset. That’s not a way to go,” said Burns.

Metro Police responded to the shooting and they’re still looking for the gunman who they believe was inside of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Burns says her sister didn’t deserve to be killed.

“For someone just riding by and shooting they didn’t care who was out, it could have been kids out. There’s a lot of kids over here in these projects you just come by and shoot and just ain’t caring who’s sitting out,” said Burns.

Loved ones and friends held candles, shared the love they had for Hayes, and released balloons during the vigil held at Cayce Homes. Hayes’ brother, who says he witnessed his sister get shot.

“I laid on the porch beside my sister singing happy birthday to her on that porch and tried to save her,” said Hayes’ brother.

He says the ongoing gun violence is just senseless and it needs to stop.

“All this stuff around here that’s going on. Man you know got guys coming around here that’s doing stuff elsewhere coming over here bringing it to us. Killing innocent people,” said Hayes’ brother.

Burns describes her sister as a caring woman who had a comedic heart.

”She was just a happy person,” said Burns.

As Burns continues to grieve, she plans to wear a necklace of Letha around her neck and hold all the good memories in her heart.

She wants whoever is responsible for Letha’s murder to turn themselves in.

“We need justice. We need some answers,” said Burns.

Homicide detectives said they’re searching for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee from Saturday morning’s fatal shooting.

Letha Hayes will be laid to rest on May 27. Anyone with information on these vehicles or the persons involved are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases, police said.

