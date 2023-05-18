USPS hopes to crack down on mail thefts, installing new collection boxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is announcing new security measures to combat a rise in mail thefts nationwide.

So far this year, there have been more than 25,000 mail theft incidents in 2023, compared to 38,500 all of 2022, the USPS said.

Earlier this year, at least two victims came forward to WSMV4 saying their checks were stolen from a blue collection box at the Green Hills Post Office. It ultimately cost them nearly $10,000 and $20,000.

The USPS announced last week it will install 12,000 high security blue collection boxes nationwide, making it more difficult for criminals to access. The Postal Service will also replace antiquated arrow locks with 49,000 electronic locks.

The USPS reports mail carrier robberies are also on the rise. Last year, 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed on the job. In the first half of 2023, 305 robberies have been reported.

Customers can take several steps to protect their mail and their letter carriers, including:

Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.

Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier.

Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

Customers are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455.

