Titans select architect for new stadium, groundbreaking expected in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced that TVS will serve as Architect of Record (AOR) for their new stadium project. The Metropolitan Sports Authority approved the selection at its May 18 board meeting.

As AOR, TVS will be working in tandem with the design architect, MANICA, to lead the design team through the completion of the stadium design and through the administration of construction activity, the Titans said.

The award-winning architecture and interior design firm is headquartered in Atlanta and has experience in both sports and other large-scale venues, the Titans touted. They’ve also got experience working on major projects in the Nashville area, having served as AOR for the Music City Center, and has NFL venue experience through work on Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“As a proud Tennessee native, I am beyond excited to be a part of the team that will bring this transformational new stadium to the residents of Tennessee,” said TVS Principal, Rob O’Keefe. “This project will usher in a new era for Titans fans and residents of the broader region as a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and impactful community events year-round.”

TVS will be delivering the construction documents that will be used to construct the stadium and will hold all contracts with certified subconsultants necessary to complete the full stadium design, according to the Titans. They will also provide oversight during the construction administration phase to ensure all materials and construction are being utilized correctly and per specification and design.

According to SSP Architects, “An Architect of Record (AOR) is the architecture firm that designs and prepares the construction documents for a new building project. If an architecture firm performed services for a project in civic architecture, the architecture firm’s name will appear on building permits and other public records for those specific commercial projects as the Architect of Record.”

Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Gil Beverly said they were impressed with TVS’ portfolio and are excited to welcome them to the project team.

“They bring a significant breadth of experience in large-scale venues and share our dedication to delivering a game-changing, high-character facility to Nashville,” Beverly said.

The Titans add that following the AOR selection, a request for proposals for the role of construction manager at risk (CMAR) is open on their procurement website.

“Companies interested in responding to the CMAR RFP need to submit their interest by May 26, and submit their full proposal by July 7. The procurement website also lists a number of design subconsultant roles currently available on the architectural and engineering team, and a form to record future interest as other roles and services are needed,” the Titans said.

Groundbreaking on the new stadium is slated to begin in early-to-mid 2024, following the 2023-24 NFL season. The facility is anticipated to open in 2027.

Previously, the Titans had said the stadium could be ready for the 2026 NFL season.

