Teen charged with murder after overdose deaths of high school students

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two teens died of a suspected overdose.

Three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is now charged. The identity of that teen has not been released.

Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

Latest News

Tennessee Titans New Stadium
Titans select architect for new stadium, groundbreaking expected in 2024
After today's thundershowers, more rain will build into the area late on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Spotty thundershowers this afternoon
3 charged in baby's murder
3 charged in baby's murder
4 arrested in human trafficking sting
4 arrested in human trafficking sting
Community oversight board
Gov. Lee signs bill abolishing community oversight boards