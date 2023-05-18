Roads to close for Rutherford Co. deputy’s procession on Thursday, Friday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roads will be closed for a brief time when the body of a Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash last week returns to Murfreesboro.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers and first responders will bring Detective Jake Beu’s body from a Nashville funeral home to lie in state in Murfreesboro Thursday afternoon.

Beu died in a traffic crash on May 7. He was a narcotics detective and a former patrol corporal. Her served with the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the sheriff’s office in 2017.

The motorcade will leave Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home in Nashville about noon Thursday and will proceed to Franklin Road Baptist Church, 3148 Franklin Rd., in Murfreesboro.

Interstate 24 will be closed during the procession beginning around noon from the Briley Parkway exit (Exit 54) to the Old Fort Parkway/Franklin Road exit (Exit 78A) in Murfreesboro.

Firefighters will honor Beu during the procession.

The La Vergne Fire Department will drape an American flag over the Waldron Road overpass, the Smyrna Fire Department will drape the flag over the Rocky Fork Road overpass and the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department will drape a flag over the Medical Center Parkway overpass.

Visitation for Beu will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Beu’s celebration of life service will begin at noon Friday followed by a procession from the church to Miller’s Cemetery in Christiana.

The following roads will be closed during the procession from the church to the cemetery beginning about 2 p.m. Friday:

Old Fort Parkway from the church to New Salem Highway.

New Salem Highway from Old Fort Parkway to Veterans Boulevard

Veterans Boulevard from New Salem Highway to South Church Street/Shelbyville Highway

South Church Street/Shelbyville Highway from Veterans Boulevard to Highway 269 in Christiana

Highway 269 from Shelbyville Highway to the cemetery

