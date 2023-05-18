Residents of Clarksville apartment without heat, AC for months

A resident said at least six apartments have been without heat and air conditioning since February.
People living in a Clarksville apartment are pleading for help. They say they can’t go any longer without heating and air conditioning.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of a Clarksville apartment complex said they can’t go any longer without heating or air conditioning in their units.

Some residents of South Central Village apartments said they have been without heat or air for four months.

“We just can’t do it anymore,” Beatrice Goode said.

Goode said she is fed up after four months without working heat or air conditioning.

“I’m up two or three times a night showering so that I can sleep and not lay down in a pool of sweat,” Goode said.

Goode said at least six other units haven’t had air conditioning or heat since February. When residents ask for repairs, they’re told it will all happen soon.

“You give me a little bit of hope that it is going to be fixed and nothing happens,” Goode said.

WSMV called the complex manager, property manager and Clarksville Housing Authority and left a voice mail.

While that didn’t surprise Goode, she’s worried about her health.

“I have COPD, I have asthma, I have congestive heart failure, I have Parkinson’s and high blood sugar. You can’t live in ill health with conditions that will only make your health problems worse,” Goode said.

Residents said they’re now planning to file complaints and hope these issues get fixed.

