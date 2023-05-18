President Biden approves Tennessee disaster declaration

The federal government will be giving aid to counties recovering from natural disasters..
The federal government will be giving aid to counties recovering from natural disasters..(KCBD)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Biden has ordered for Tennessee to receive federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado from March 1 to March 3, 2023.

Federal funding will be available to all local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado in the following counties: Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carroll, Cheatham, Clay, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Fentress, Gibson, Giles, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Obion, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Rhea, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner, Tipton, Wayne, and White Counties.

The Federal funding will be available statewide and will offer aid to all of the counties that are in need.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville football player claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Cheatham Dam
Body surfaces at Cheatham Dam during cleanup
Third grade students at KIPP Academy Nashville College Prep Elementary School.
Tennessee teachers prepare for third grade TCAP score release
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Suspect arrested in Sevierville officer-involved shooting
Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder
Photos provided to WSMV4 showed animals sitting in a kennel with urine and feces.
Former shelter employees claim animals mistreated in Lawrence County