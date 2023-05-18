PHOTOS: Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service

During the service, a moment of silence was held for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jacob Beu.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department honored and remembered their fallen officers in part of a Peace Officers Memorial Service on Thursday.

The service was held at the Memorial Wall at MPD’s headquarters on North Highland Avenue. Several family members were in attendance, according to MPD.

During the service, a moment of silence was held for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jacob Beu.

They honored the following fallen officers:

  • Officer Herbert McClanahan, Murfreesboro Police Department, December 16, 1946
  • Officer Joseph “Butch” Tomlinson Jr., Murfreesboro Police Department, October 28, 1999
  • Officer Kay Rogers, Murfreesboro Police Department, November 9, 2005
  • Captain Byron Motley, Murfreesboro Police Department, July 22, 2006
  • Officer Matt Lovejoy, Murfreesboro Police Department, June 22, 2007

“This is a time for us to pay special tribute to all law enforcement officers who gave their lives while serving their community,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “While honoring these fallen officers, we also recognize the brave men and women who currently protect and serve our communities on a daily basis.”

National Police Week began in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy recognized May 15 as Police Officers Memorial Day, MPD added.

Murfreesboro Police honor fallen officers at memorial service
