More affordable housing: Nashville to open waitlist for Parkway Terrace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is set to open an affordable housing waitlist for Parkway Terrace on a first-come, first-served basis.

The waitlist will be open for online-only applications from noon May 23 to 3 p.m. May 25. If you’re currently on the waiting list for Parkway Terrace, MDHA says you’ll need to reapply.

MDHA says Parkway Terrace features one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments at 196 N. Seventh Street.

Important things you need to know:

(click on the button that says Apply for Housing). Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org

The application takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Applicants will need to register a new username and password for each property and have a valid email address.

Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Before applying, you can view a sample application here in order to gather the information needed to complete the online-only application.

If you need assistance, you can call the management office at 615-252-3737 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

“MDHA would like to make applicants aware that a new version of the MDHA website will launch in June. While the URL will remain the same (www.nashville-mdha.org) and the application process will not change, the website will look different for applicants who apply for MDHA’s monthly waiting list openings in June and onward,” MDHA said.

“On MDHA’s new website, there will be a large yellow banner at the top of the page that says Apply Now for Housing during open waiting list periods. Applicants will be able to click on this banner to be taken to the application page. They can also click Apply for Housing under the Renters tab on the home page, and if it is during an open waiting list period, they will be taken to the application page.”

