Man grabs Nashville mom’s hair, pulls her head into vehicle during Mother’s Day assault

The victim confronted the man, he rolled down his driver’s side window, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her head into the vehicle.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a mom on Mother’s Day in downtown Nashville.

Police say the assault took place at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children. The man was making a left-hand turn into the garage in a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium with a Clemson Tigers front plate when he nearly struck the victim’s two daughters.

When the victim confronted the man, he rolled down his driver’s side window, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her head into the vehicle, surveillance footage shared by police shows.

The man eventually let go and continued into the parking garage. Anyone with information on this assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

“Anyone know this apparent Clemson fan? Detectives are looking to identify him. He assaulted a Nashville woman on Mother’s Day at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children,” Metro Police said in a post of the surveillance video on Facebook.

Caption

MNPD Central Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who assaulted a Nashville woman while she was walking...

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Anyone know this apparent Clemson fan? MNPD Central Precinct detectives are looking to identify him. He assaulted a Nashville woman on Mother’s Day at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children. Have info? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. More info here: https://cutt.ly/z6Nm1qm

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023

