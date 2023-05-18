Man found with bottles of urine during DUI arrest, police say

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found with several bottles of urine after crashing into a fence while driving under the influence, according to police.

On Wednesday, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Garrison Road. Upon arrival, police discovered a car had been driven through a fence.

Police said the driver, 32-year-old Dustin Grasty, had an active arrest warrant and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Grasty was found in possession of several bottles of urine, pills, drug paraphernalia, and several debit cards with other peoples’ names on them.

Police did not clarify where the urine came from.

Grasty was arrested on an active warrant and charged with violation of probation, DUI, simple possession, vandalism, driving on a suspended license, falsification of drug test results and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in custody on a $14,000 bond.

