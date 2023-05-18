Half of Metro third graders to attend summer school ahead of TCAP score release

Though scores have not yet been released, an estimated 3,600 students have already been enrolled in summer school.
Half of Metro third-graders enrolled in summer school already.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents will soon learn if their child will be attending summer school or not following the scheduled release of state testing scores.

To avoid repeating their grade, third graders who fail portions of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) must attend summer school, retake the test or get a tutor. This is the first year TCAP test scores will determine whether or not third graders will graduate to the fourth grade, as part of Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law.

Previous Coverage
Changes to Tennessee’s third grade retention law advances
Parents upset over third grade retention law

Parents will find out as early as Friday where their child stands, according to reports. The Tennessee Department of Education said it’s up to each district when they will release scores to parents.

Though scores have not yet been released, roughly half of all third graders in Metro schools have already been enrolled in summer school. An estimated 3,600 students are currently signed up to avoid being held back.

Spare summer school spots will remain open for third graders who do not score proficient on portions of the exam. Those spots can be reserved on Metro Nashville Public School’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
A woman trying to sell magazines in what residents believe to be a scam rings a doorbell in...
Nashville neighborhood troubled by late-night solicitor attempting to sell magazines
Scott Sauls
Pastor at Christ Presbyterian suspended after vote by Nashville Presbytery
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Armed robbery investigation underway in Franklin County
PHOTOS: Suspects at large after robbing Franklin Co. gas station at gunpoint

Latest News

Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says
wsmv tcap
Metro students enroll in summer school ahead of TCAP score release
wsmv road closures
Road closures for funeral
Authorities in Maury and Marshall counties are searching for Kenneth Sims in connection with...
‘Armed and dangerous,’ Maury Co. deputies search for wanted man