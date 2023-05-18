Half of Metro third graders to attend summer school ahead of TCAP score release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents will soon learn if their child will be attending summer school or not following the scheduled release of state testing scores.

To avoid repeating their grade, third graders who fail portions of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) must attend summer school, retake the test or get a tutor. This is the first year TCAP test scores will determine whether or not third graders will graduate to the fourth grade, as part of Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law.

Parents will find out as early as Friday where their child stands, according to reports. The Tennessee Department of Education said it’s up to each district when they will release scores to parents.

Though scores have not yet been released, roughly half of all third graders in Metro schools have already been enrolled in summer school. An estimated 3,600 students are currently signed up to avoid being held back.

Spare summer school spots will remain open for third graders who do not score proficient on portions of the exam. Those spots can be reserved on Metro Nashville Public School’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.